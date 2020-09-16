Woman stabbed in stomach after refusing to eat friend's salty food, records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Tuesday allege an East Chicago woman stabbed her friend in the stomach with a pocket-type knife because the friend said the food she had prepared was too salty and refused to eat it.
Marquita S. Ford, 31, was wanted Wednesday in connection with the stabbing Sept. 6 in the 3900 block of Alder Street, Lake Criminal Court records showed.
The woman told police she was in her home with her cousin, her cousin's boyfriend and Ford, her friend of 10 years, court records state.
The woman said Ford cooked a meal in her kitchen, but she told Ford the food was too salty and she wouldn't eat it. Ford allegedly responded by stabbing the woman, records say.
Ford fled the home before police arrived and found the woman outside, bleeding profusely from a wound to her stomach, records state.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in intensive care because of her wounds, documents state.
Ford was charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Anyone with information about Ford's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or East Chicago detectives at at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!