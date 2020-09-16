Woman stabbed in stomach after refusing to eat friend's salty food, records allege

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Tuesday allege an East Chicago woman stabbed her friend in the stomach with a pocket-type knife because the friend said the food she had prepared was too salty and refused to eat it.

Marquita S. Ford, 31, was wanted Wednesday in connection with the stabbing Sept. 6 in the 3900 block of Alder Street, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

The woman told police she was in her home with her cousin, her cousin's boyfriend and Ford, her friend of 10 years, court records state.

The woman said Ford cooked a meal in her kitchen, but she told Ford the food was too salty and she wouldn't eat it. Ford allegedly responded by stabbing the woman, records say.

Ford fled the home before police arrived and found the woman outside, bleeding profusely from a wound to her stomach, records state.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in intensive care because of her wounds, documents state.

Ford was charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.