You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman stole wallets from shoppers, made fraudulent purchases, police say
alert urgent

Woman stole wallets from shoppers, made fraudulent purchases, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Police are seeking information on a woman suspected of stealing from customers at stores on Indianapolis Boulevard.

The suspect is accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at Meijer and another wallet from a customer at Kohls, Highland police said.

In both incidents, the suspect used stolen credit cards to make purchases at a nearby Target, police said.

The woman is believed to be local to the area and was seen driving a white SUV, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Highland Police Department, Detective Lee Natelborg or Detective Jason Hildenbrand, at 219-838-3184.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See endangered tigers captured on camera in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts