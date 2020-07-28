Woman stole wallets from shoppers, made fraudulent purchases, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Police are seeking information on a woman suspected of stealing from customers at stores on Indianapolis Boulevard.

The suspect is accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at Meijer and another wallet from a customer at Kohls, Highland police said.

In both incidents, the suspect used stolen credit cards to make purchases at a nearby Target, police said.

The woman is believed to be local to the area and was seen driving a white SUV, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Highland Police Department, Detective Lee Natelborg or Detective Jason Hildenbrand, at 219-838-3184.

