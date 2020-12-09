Woman struck officer with car after accomplice caught stealing packages, police say

LYNWOOD — A woman struck an officer with a car after police caught her accomplice attempting to steal packages from someone's porch, officials allege.
The driver, 26-year-old Megan Rozak, of Ford Heights, and 38-year-old Stefan Wisnewski, of Monee, were both wanted in surrounding communities for similar crimes, Lynwood Deputy Police Chief Lawrence Weinbrecht said.
Lynwood officers caught Wisnewski in the act while responding about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4 for a call of people stealing packages, Weinbrecht said.
As police were arresting Wisnewski and trying to get Rozak out from a car, she accelerated and struck an officer head-on, before taking off, Weinbrecht said.
A sergeant gave medical aid to the injured officer while another officer chased Rozak.
She eventually stopped on Torrence Avenue near Interstate 80 and tried to flee on foot, but the officer apprehended her with assistance from Lansing police, Weinbrecht said.
Rozak was charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer and aggravated battery of a police officer with great bodily harm, while Wisnewski was charged with theft, and fraud, which he was wanted on a warrant for.
The injured officer was released from the hospital and is now recovering. He avoided a life-threatening injury by attempting to avoid the car, Weinbrecht said.
