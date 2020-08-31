 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sues distributor of recalled hand sanitizer
urgent

Woman sues distributor of recalled hand sanitizer

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer over the presence of toxic methanol, alleging her children had severe side effects.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties. It names Texas-based 4e Brands North America, which distributes Blumen hand sanitizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the product contained methanol, or wood alcohol, which is toxic and can be deadly.

The company, which issued a voluntary recall in July, did not return a message Sunday seeking comment.

The Osceola woman claims her children's side effects included headaches and vomiting. The lawsuit accuses the company of violating Indiana's Products Liability Act and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and seeks class action status.

"These deceptive acts are incurable because, among other reasons, the plaintiff relied upon them when purchasing the hand sanitizer and consumed the product in reliance upon the deceptive acts, resulting in personal injury," according to the lawsuit.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 1st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts