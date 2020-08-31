Woman sues distributor of recalled hand sanitizer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer over the presence of toxic methanol, alleging her children had severe side effects.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties. It names Texas-based 4e Brands North America, which distributes Blumen hand sanitizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the product contained methanol, or wood alcohol, which is toxic and can be deadly.

The company, which issued a voluntary recall in July, did not return a message Sunday seeking comment.

The Osceola woman claims her children's side effects included headaches and vomiting. The lawsuit accuses the company of violating Indiana's Products Liability Act and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and seeks class action status.