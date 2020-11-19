Woman testifies she came to recognize suspect's face after reliving deadly shooting 'over and over'

"He started shooting at Jessie," she said. "Next thing, I started getting shot. I grabbed my stomach and fell back."

The shooter turned to leave, but Brown get up and moaned, she said. The shooter turned again and shot Brown several more times. He then turned toward her and shot her again, she said.

When the shooter turned back to shoot Brown again, the bandanna had fallen and she could see his face as he walked by the light of a television on her dresser, she said.

Ball testified Burgess left her bedroom, and she got up and locked the door. She heard more shots in another part of the home and retrieved a loaded 9mm gun from a closet.

"I couldn't get off the safety because I had too much blood on my hands," she said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Natalie Williams and Jacob Brandewie played a recording of Ball's 911 call, which included apparent gasping sounds. Ball repeatedly asked the dispatcher to hurry and, as the call went on, said she thought her boyfriend was dead.

She told the dispatcher, medics and a detective who visited her at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus while she was being treated she didn't know who shot her, she said.