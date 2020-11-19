 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman testifies she came to recognize suspect's face after reliving deadly shooting 'over and over'
urgent

Woman testifies she came to recognize suspect's face after reliving deadly shooting 'over and over'

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Burgess

Richard Burgess

 Lake County Sheriff's Office

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman who was badly wounded when a man entered her bedroom late July 3, 2018, and opened fire remained on the phone with a 911 dispatcher as her boyfriend lay dying, but she didn't initially identify the shooter.

Alicia Ball testified Thursday she was in great pain at the time, but as she relived the shooting over and over in the days afterward the shooter's face became clear to her.

He was Richard Burgess, she said.

Burgess, 22, of Gary, took the stand Thursday — the final day of his trial on murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery charges — and denied he killed Ball's boyfriend, Jessie Brown, 29, and shot Ball and Ball's brother inside their home in the 3400 block of Pierce Street. 

Ball's brother was shot in both legs when he encountered the shooter on a flight of stairs, he testified earlier this week. Four children, including a 1-month-old baby, were inside the home but weren't wounded.

Ball said she was lying in bed just before midnight when she heard what she thought were firecrackers, noticed flashes outside her bedroom and saw a man enter and begin shooting.

The man was wearing a blue hoodie, had a black-and-white bandanna over his face and had a few dreadlocks protruding out from under the hood, she said.

"He started shooting at Jessie," she said. "Next thing, I started getting shot. I grabbed my stomach and fell back."

The shooter turned to leave, but Brown get up and moaned, she said. The shooter turned again and shot Brown several more times. He then turned toward her and shot her again, she said.

When the shooter turned back to shoot Brown again, the bandanna had fallen and she could see his face as he walked by the light of a television on her dresser, she said.

Ball testified Burgess left her bedroom, and she got up and locked the door. She heard more shots in another part of the home and retrieved a loaded 9mm gun from a closet.

"I couldn't get off the safety because I had too much blood on my hands," she said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Natalie Williams and Jacob Brandewie played a recording of Ball's 911 call, which included apparent gasping sounds. Ball repeatedly asked the dispatcher to hurry and, as the call went on, said she thought her boyfriend was dead.

She told the dispatcher, medics and a detective who visited her at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus while she was being treated she didn't know who shot her, she said. 

But she came to recognize Burgess in the days afterward. He has a child with Brown's cousin and had been to her home before, she said.

Ball said she began trying to contact a Lake County sheriff's detective three or four days later, as she lay in a hospital bed, to tell him she knew who shot her. She later learned that detective had been on vacation.

When she gave a statement to another detective in mid-July, she picked Burgess out of a photo lineup, she said. 

Burgess testified he was with his friend Kevon Dixon, 23, Dixon's then-girlfriend — who was in her early 40s — and others the night of the shooting.

Burgess said they went to a fireworks show, and he went to sleep just before midnight. About 12:30 a.m., he was awakened by a Facebook call, he said.

He testified the call was from the twin sister of his child's mother. Upon cross-examination, he said the call was made via that woman's Facebook page, but he actually spoke with his child's mother.

He learned of Brown's death during that phone call and ran the 11 or 12 blocks to Brown's home on Pierce Street, he said. He stood among other family members gathered outside as police investigated, he said.

About 3 or 4 a.m. July 4, 2018, after he left the crime scene, he posted the message "RIP Jessie" on Facebook, he said. 

None of the people Burgess claimed he was with that night testified.

In closing arguments, Burgess' attorney Susan Severtson said, "Everyone wants justice for Jessie Brown."

Severtson said Ball's statements were inconsistent and weren't enough to convict Burgess.

"He didn't do it," she said. "There is no physical evidence that connects my client to the scene."

Burgess also was represented by attorney Aaron Koonce.

No motive to lie?

Williams told the jury Ball was in shock immediately after the shooting, but her statements were credible.

"What motive does Alicia Ball have to lie?" she asked. "Richard Burgess, however, has every reason to lie."

The jury was expected to continue deliberations until after press time.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Anthony Fauci underscores vaccine safety amid virus surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts