Woman wanted on 11 arrest warrants; police seek info on whereabouts

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with finding a woman suspected of several felony charges.

Kristin R. Vanschoyck, 32, of Kingsford Heights, is wanted on a total of 11 active warrants, the sheriff's office said.

Police say Vanschoyck is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 175 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is known to use alternate aliases, including Kristin R. Lord, police say.

Her charges include a July 2020 felony count of a home detention order violation; December 2019 felony counts of methamphetamine possession and unlawful possession of a syringe; November and October 2019 misdemeanor counts of theft; and several other related charges.

Her criminal record dates as far back as 2006, court records show.

Police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at 219-363-9623.

