Woman who could face upgraded murder charge granted permission to travel for work

"To maintain her business and sustain her income, the defendant requires the need to travel to these areas to drive the brew bus," Stracci's motion states. "Currently, the business has three brew buses and three part-time employees."

The buses typically operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but special events are scheduled on other days of the week, records state.

In an order, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted McCormick's motion to travel over objection from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno.

"The defendant is permitted to travel throughout the states of Indiana, Illinois and Michigan for the purposes of operating and maintaining her business," Cappas wrote. "The defendant is ordered placed on ICU GPS Monitoring, which is to allow her to travel to the above-mentioned states. ICU Monitoring shall be at the county's expense until such time as the defendant's income status changes."

McCormick admitted to police Aug. 11 she hit Brankin with her vehicle as they argued in the parking lot behind McCormick's business, Wine House, in the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, court records allege.

She left, but returned and called 911 after thinking, "Oh, my God, maybe I hit him," documents state.