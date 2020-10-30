Woman who could face upgraded murder charge granted permission to travel for work

CROWN POINT — A woman accused of fatally hitting her boyfriend with a vehicle was granted approval Thursday by a judge to travel out of state for work and was ordered to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet at the county's expense, court records show.
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, of Highland, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges alleging she attempted to murder her boyfriend — well-known Region sports figure Thomas Brankin — by hitting him with her vehicle Aug. 11 in downtown Highland.
McCormick posted a $7,500 cash bond Sept. 4 and privately hired Stracci Law Group to represent her, records show.
Brankin died Sept. 1 at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Lake County prosecutors office said McCormick could be charged with murder, after coroner's investigators finalize Brankin's cause and manner of death. Upgraded charges have not yet been filed.
McCormick's attorney, Paul Stracci, filed a motion this week seeking permission for McCormick to travel to Illinois and Michigan for work.
McCormick is the owner and operator of the Illiana Brew Bus, which has been in business since May 2005, court records state. The business offers tours of breweries and wineries in the Chicago area and southwest Michigan.
"To maintain her business and sustain her income, the defendant requires the need to travel to these areas to drive the brew bus," Stracci's motion states. "Currently, the business has three brew buses and three part-time employees."
The buses typically operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but special events are scheduled on other days of the week, records state.
In an order, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted McCormick's motion to travel over objection from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno.
"The defendant is permitted to travel throughout the states of Indiana, Illinois and Michigan for the purposes of operating and maintaining her business," Cappas wrote. "The defendant is ordered placed on ICU GPS Monitoring, which is to allow her to travel to the above-mentioned states. ICU Monitoring shall be at the county's expense until such time as the defendant's income status changes."
McCormick admitted to police Aug. 11 she hit Brankin with her vehicle as they argued in the parking lot behind McCormick's business, Wine House, in the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, court records allege.
She left, but returned and called 911 after thinking, "Oh, my God, maybe I hit him," documents state.
Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" records state.
Cappas set McCormick's next hearing for Dec. 11.
