Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose the maximum 60-year sentence so the 37-year-old mother would die in state prison. Wilbrandt said he considered that Cunningham did not plead guilty to a charge of wanton cruelty or a charge that specified she intended to kill her son.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Cunningham physically and emotionally abused AJ for years before the beating that killed him. A police officer who went to the family's home after AJ was reported missing described the stench of the garbage-strewn house.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said AJ died alone, padlocked inside his bedroom as his brain swelled and his own blood choked him.

Wilbrandt said he hoped examining the “history and the missed signals” in AJ’s case would spare other children “the horrifying result.”

“Miss Cunningham was responsible for that life and now she must be responsible for his death,” he said.