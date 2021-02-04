 Skip to main content
Woman wounded after man fired gun at her outside bar, police say
GARY — A woman who was shot late Wednesday told police a man who she got into an argument with in a club fired a gun at her several times after hitting her over the head with a bottle, police said.

The 29-year-old Gary woman reported she was leaving the Blue Room Lounge, 224 E. 16th Ave., when the man followed her outside and fired four shots, said Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police made contact with the woman about 11:30 p.m. while responding to West 21st Avenue and Virginia Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

UPDATE: Investigation into 3-year-old's shooting of highest priority, police chief says

The woman told officers the man became angry with her after she asked him and someone he was dancing with to stop bumping into her inside the bar. She said that's when the man struck her with a bottle, according to Westerfield.

As the woman was leaving to get into her car, the man followed her and fired a gun, at which point she fired one back while running away, Westerfield said.

The woman escaped in her car and stopped at West 21st Avenue and Virginia Street to call 911 for a pain she felt in her shoulder. An ambulance then transported her to a local hospital for treatment of her wound, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information on the shooting or the man's identity was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

