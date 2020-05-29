Woman's body dumped in Highland, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIGHLAND — A woman's body was found Friday morning at the Wicker Park Manor subdivision, police said.

Highland Police responded about 5:04 a.m. for a report of a woman passed out in the 2400 block of Maplewood Court, Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

The woman was unresponsive when officers arrived. Paramedics later declared the woman dead.

Investigators believe the woman died at a different location and her body was dumped in Highland, Banasiak said.

An investigation was ongoing Friday.

Police described the woman as white, between 30 and 40 years old and with brown hair. She was found wearing a black tank top, grey pants, a black Mario-themed zip-up and leopard print sandals.

Police asked anyone with information and nearby home security cameras to call Highland Detectives at 219-838-3184.

