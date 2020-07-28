Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

The women filed a lawsuit in Marion County court on July 7, claiming Hill committed battery against them during a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar and then defamed them with repeated claims that their allegations were false. Two days later, their attorneys filed their intention to appeal a federal judge’s decision dismissing a similar federal lawsuit filed last year.

Hill last month completed a 30-day suspension of his law license after the Indiana Supreme Court found “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against the women.

Hill has denied the allegations, but they were a key campaign issue against him when this month he lost the Republican attorney general nomination for his reelection to former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita. His term runs through the end of the year.

U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled in March that the women’s lawsuit didn’t describe a violation of federal law despite depicting “disgraceful and reprehensible conduct.”