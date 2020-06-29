Women sue 4 Indianapolis officers, claiming excessive force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women have filed an excessive force lawsuit against four Indianapolis police officers after video was released of officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue the women at a protest last month over the death of George Floyd.

Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, both of Marion County, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. Three Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and one sergeant — all named as “John Does” — are listed as defendants. The names of the officers involved in the incident have not been released.

According to the lawsuit, the women are seeking damages, attorney’s fees and litigation expenses.

Westfield and Harding were taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. on May 31 in downtown Indianapolis. The lawsuit states that Harding and Westfield were approached for violating curfew but that they remained passive and cooperative with officers.