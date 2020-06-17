Work along 109th Avenue in Crown Point moves along

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Work along 109th Avenue is on schedule and expected to be complete by Labor Day, the city's Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said during a Wednesday meeting.

In mid-April, a portion of the well-traveled thoroughfare closed for an extensive transportation and safety improvement project, according to previous Times reports.

The plan calls for a roundabout on Mississippi, a roundabout at Iowa Street and the widening of 109th to Interstate 65.

Falkowski told Board of Works members via Zoom Wednesday curb work along Mississippi was expected to wrap up Wednesday, and stamping in the roundabout area will be finished Friday.

Flatwork is expected to be complete by Monday, with grading to wrap up next week and paving to follow, Falkowski said.