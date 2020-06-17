Work along 109th Avenue in Crown Point moves along

CROWN POINT — Work along 109th Avenue is on schedule and expected to be complete by Labor Day, the city's Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said during a Wednesday meeting.
In mid-April, a portion of the well-traveled thoroughfare closed for an extensive transportation and safety improvement project, according to previous Times reports.
The plan calls for a roundabout on Mississippi, a roundabout at Iowa Street and the widening of 109th to Interstate 65.
Falkowski told Board of Works members via Zoom Wednesday curb work along Mississippi was expected to wrap up Wednesday, and stamping in the roundabout area will be finished Friday.
Flatwork is expected to be complete by Monday, with grading to wrap up next week and paving to follow, Falkowski said.
Falkowski added a stabilization project for the sub-base of the new road at 109th at Broadway has been approved by the Indiana Department of Transportation, and is expected to begin Friday. 109th is being widened at Broadway, east of Strack & Van Til, through a Highway Safety Improvement Program project.
Aggregate is expected to be laid next week.
"Everything is moving forward and on schedule," he said.
The east/west portion of 109th remains blocked off from Madison Street to Broadway and from Broadway to Delaware Parkway. The I-65 interchange along 109th also is closed.
A map of the closures and a detour route has been posted on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.
The Citgo gas station along 109th also remains open, and Waterside Crossing residents still have access to their subdivision, according to previous Times reports.
