Work along 109th in Crown Point progresses; closures in effect until September

CROWN POINT — One of the city's busiest roads will remain closed for the summer as crews work to transform the thoroughfare.
In the coming months, 109th Avenue will be revamped to include a roundabout at Mississippi. The latter road also will be extended south to connect to 113th Avenue.
The work is expected to be complete by Sept. 7 (Labor Day), Crown Point Mayor David Uran has previously said.
Work has since begun on the Mississippi portion of the project, after crews wrapped up underground utility work — the first phase of the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project — said Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
"They are now moving on (to) the actual road construction portion of the project," Falkowski said in an email.
Currently, the east/west portion of 109th Avenue is blocked off from Madison Street to Broadway and from Broadway to Delaware Parkway, Falkowski said.
There is still access to businesses in the Beacon Hill commercial development, Falkowski added.
The Citgo gas station along 109th also remains open, and Waterside Crossing residents still have access to their subdivision, according to previous Times reports.
Falkowski said motorists coming from downtown Crown Point who want to continue east should stay on main roads by driving north on Indiana Avenue to Summit Street and back to Broadway. Broadway north and south remains open, he added.
Additionally, Falkowski recommended drivers traveling on Interstate 65 who want to go east toward Winfield and Porter County should use the U.S. 30 or U.S. 231 interchanges. Those interchanges, he said, will "better handle the traffic flow versus using the detour routes off the 109th (Avenue) interchange."
A map of the closures and a detour route has been posted on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.
The Mississippi roundabout and road extension is one of the many projects planned for the area this construction season.
Officials would like to see the the installation of a roundabout along Iowa Street underway and in its second phase in 2020.
The goal of the 109th Avenue improvement project is to help with traffic flow in the area, Uran has previously told The Times.
Also expected to begin is a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) project, which is primarily funded through a federal grant. The HSIP project includes widening 109th Avenue at Broadway, east of Strack & Van Til, as well as installing concrete mediums on both sides of the road.
After the road is widened, a private project will begin, widening 109th to I-65; extending Delaware Parkway; and connecting 105th and 107th avenues to Broadway.
That project will be financed through private funding. However, the city will have oversight of the project, Uran has said previously.
Once the private development is complete, Uran has said the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work on the I-65 interchange, which could take up to two years.
