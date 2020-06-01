Work along 109th in Crown Point progresses; closures in effect until September

Falkowski said motorists coming from downtown Crown Point who want to continue east should stay on main roads by driving north on Indiana Avenue to Summit Street and back to Broadway. Broadway north and south remains open, he added.

Additionally, Falkowski recommended drivers traveling on Interstate 65 who want to go east toward Winfield and Porter County should use the U.S. 30 or U.S. 231 interchanges. Those interchanges, he said, will "better handle the traffic flow versus using the detour routes off the 109th (Avenue) interchange."

A map of the closures and a detour route has been posted on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

The Mississippi roundabout and road extension is one of the many projects planned for the area this construction season.

Officials would like to see the the installation of a roundabout along Iowa Street underway and in its second phase in 2020.

The goal of the 109th Avenue improvement project is to help with traffic flow in the area, Uran has previously told The Times.