CROWN POINT — Asphalt is being laid and foundations poured in the new phases of Summertree Estates.
Ground has been broken on Phase 2B of the project, which features 19 single-family homes, said developer Dave VanDyke.
The second phase received primary plat approval from the Crown Point Plan Commission in September 2018, according to previous Times reports.
VanDyke said homes are starting to go up in the second phase after construction started late this spring. He added Phase 3B work also is underway.
The third phase will feature around 110 single-family, custom homes, VanDyke said.
"Phase 2 and Phase 3 will kind of blend together," he said of the construction in each of the phases.
The single-family homes start at $400,000 in each of the phases and phase 3B is expected to begin construction later this year, he said.
VanDyke added the asphalt has been put down for a "good section" of the roads in the expansion. He anticipated some roads would be done by this past Thursday, with more asphalt doing down in the next two weeks.
The subdivision was annexed by the city in 2018 and is in the Crown Point school district. It also has Lake Michigan water, VanDyke said.
While homes are being built and work continues, the subdivision expansion on 101st Avenue and Colorado Street has previously been met with concern from Summertree residents and plan commission members.
In February 2019, the plan commission postponed its approval of the expansion due to concerns over the drainage area and retention pond for the subdivision, which would be located off-site in unincorporated Lake County.
Lake County Plan Commission Director Ned Kovachevich raised concerns over the off-site drainage system because it is not an approved use of the property.
Following that meeting, VanDyke's attorney James Yannakopoulos told the commission in March those concerns were fixed because the retention pond would replace a cul de sac that once occupied four lots inside the subdivision.
Prior to approval, Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter read the commission a letter from Mayor David Uran. Uran included narrative from residents who expressed concern with issues within the subdivision, including frequent flooding and heavy traffic.
“All issues brought to the attention by the residents of Summertree subdivision … and the promises given by the developer to rectify those issues will need to be fulfilled to the satisfaction of the planning department and Crown Point legal department,” Uran wrote.
Ultimately, the third phase expansion passed unanimously. The second phase of the project passed by a vote of 5-2.