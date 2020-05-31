Work on former Crown Point Antique Mall progressing; slight changes coming to building

CROWN POINT — The owner of the former Historic Antique Mall along the square is hoping to wrap up renovations in the coming months.
Randy Sekerez, who owns the building, also known as Cheshire Hall, said he's "really focused" on the renovation, and has had around 30 people express interest in leasing space in the building.
Tenants who have shown interest include restaurants, retail stores and offices, Sekerez said. There will be room for three to four tenants on the first floor, with "several" spaces available on the upper floors, he added.
"We're just kind of keeping track of everybody that's interested, and we're not really wanting to commit to anybody until the renovation has been completed," he said during a phone call Friday.
Sekerez said he's hoping for renovations to be complete by this summer. In recent weeks, the "Old Town Square Antique Mall" sign has been removed. Long gone is the iconic, blue-painted "Antique Mall" arrow that once was on the building's east facade.
When it comes to whether the space will again become a treasure trove of antiques, Sekerez said nothing has been ruled out as a possibility.
"We're kind of keeping an open mind, and we'll kind of see how it all pans out," he said. "I think that if there is an antique component, it probably will not be the entire building. It might be some portion of it."
So far, Sekerez said the vision for the building has remained "fairly consistent."
"We're just looking forward to bringing back the building to its original condition," Sekerez said.
During a recent Historic Preservation Commission meeting, Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office for Indiana Landmarks, presented commissioners with minor revisions to the project.
The plan the commission initially agreed on included double doorways and three storefronts, all of the same height.
Now, the building will have four storefronts that feature single doors sidelights.
"The issue was with how the concrete footings were set for the original openings, two double doors would not work because neither door would be ADA accessible, it wouldn't be wide enough," Miller said.
"That's one change that had to happen given how the foundation and the footings were poured."
An additional storefront on the building existed historically, and a limestone column will be carried down to differentiate between the two, Miller said.
Originally, the storefronts were supposed to be the same height. However, while working crews discovered a steel beam above the far-left storefront.
"At some point when the new storefronts were added in the 1950s to 70s, they put a new steel I-beam through there to help support the building that really can't be moved practically," Miller said.
Since there is an opening above the steel beam, contractors proposed keeping it open and adding transom lights, which allow the bottom far-left storefront windows to be taller.
It also means the remaining three storefronts would have shorter awnings or signage — a final decision has not been made, Miller said.
The commission approved the changes unanimously.
Commissioners have yet to approve any plans for the second and third story windows on the north and east elevations; an exterior railing for a basement entry on the east elevation; and doors under the Cheshire Hall arch.
