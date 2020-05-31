Work on former Crown Point Antique Mall progressing; slight changes coming to building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The owner of the former Historic Antique Mall along the square is hoping to wrap up renovations in the coming months.

Randy Sekerez, who owns the building, also known as Cheshire Hall, said he's "really focused" on the renovation, and has had around 30 people express interest in leasing space in the building.

Tenants who have shown interest include restaurants, retail stores and offices, Sekerez said. There will be room for three to four tenants on the first floor, with "several" spaces available on the upper floors, he added.

"We're just kind of keeping track of everybody that's interested, and we're not really wanting to commit to anybody until the renovation has been completed," he said during a phone call Friday.

Sekerez said he's hoping for renovations to be complete by this summer. In recent weeks, the "Old Town Square Antique Mall" sign has been removed. Long gone is the iconic, blue-painted "Antique Mall" arrow that once was on the building's east facade.

When it comes to whether the space will again become a treasure trove of antiques, Sekerez said nothing has been ruled out as a possibility.