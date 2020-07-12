Work on roundabout along 109th nears completion; project remains on schedule, officials say

Work on the Iowa Street roundabout is not expected to begin this year, and will pick up in 2021. The roundabout is a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project, Falkowski said.

Work at 109th and Broadway, which is a HSIP project, is also moving along on schedule, Falkowski said.

"Most of the concrete work is completed and the subbase is down. So we should be starting to build up towards surface toward the end of the month," he said.

The HSIP project includes widening 109th Avenue at Broadway, east of Strack & Van Til, as well as installing concrete mediums on both sides of the road.

"The projects are on time, they're moving along and expected to be opened up at the end of the summer," Falkowski said.

Falkowski said efforts to widen 109th to Interstate 65 will not begin this year, as a pipeline needs to be relocated first.

The pipeline, which is under the ditch and bridge before Delaware Parkway, is expected to be relocated this year, he said.