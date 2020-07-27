You are the owner of this article.
Work progressing on park honoring 2 slain girls
Work progressing on park honoring 2 slain girls

Delphi murders

Capt. David Bursten of the Indiana State Police is joined by law enforcement officials from numerous departments to provide the latest details of the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Feb. 22, 2017 at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Indiana. 

 John Terhune, file, AP

DELPHI, Ind. — Progress is being made on construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017 while fundraising continues for the project.

Crews have completed building an amphitheater and restrooms are set to finish this month at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi.

The park is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February 2017 while out on a recreation trail. Their bodies were found in a nearby wooded area but no arrests have ever been made.

The girls’ families have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars toward construction of the park, where ball fields, picnic areas and playgrounds are also planned in the city. A grant that organizers received will match any money raised up to $150,000 this year.

Abby’s grandmother, Diane Erskin, told WXIN-TV that she’s grateful for the public’s support for the park project.

“They can imagine a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a neighbor or something and they just want to do something to help, and we sincerely appreciate all of it,” Erskin said.

