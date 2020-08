Worker airlifted after being crushed by I-beam at home under construction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — A construction worker was airlifted Wednesday after a 1,000-pound I-beam fell on him at a new home being built on the west side of Cedar Lake, police said.

The 40-year-old man was working at the residence when the I-beam came loose from its shoring and fell on him, Police Chief Bill Fisher said.

Two other workers removed the beam, and medics with the Cedar Lake Fire Department immediately called for a helicopter because of the extent of the man's injuries, he said.

The Fire Department took the man to Hanover Central High School's parking lot, where they were met by a flight crew with University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network.

No further details on the man's condition were available late Wednesday morning, Fisher said.

