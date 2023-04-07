MERRILLVILLE — Cynthia Spencer had some advice for the Youthful participants at the seventh annual World Civility Day workshop Thursday.

“If you think well of yourself you will think well of others,” said Spencer, a social worker with Methodist Hospitals.

She was one of several speakers at the daylong World Civility Day event that started at 9 a.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Knowing young people would be at the workshop provided her with motivation because she's "generally one of those who sits in the back of the room," she admitted.”

"I’m so privileged to be here today,” he said.

Spencer asked participants to put aside any negative thoughts that pop up when they are dreaming their dreams.

“The journey hasn’t been easy. I went back to college when my boys went to college. Do your homework. Find your life work. No more negative thoughts,” Spencer said.

“You are somebody,” Spencer added.

Chuck Hughes, president/CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the group.

Hughes, known by many as Mr. Civility, has been the moving force behind the Region's World Civility Day celebration since April 14, 2016.

“It started as an idea or notion in my mind as I absorbed what was going on in households, in the community and around the nation as a lack of civility. I thought it was something we should undertake, being civil with each other… It has really evolved. We want it to be on the conscience of people,” Hughes said.

Speakers at the workshop sessions, led by Sunny Lu Williams, president of Techserv Corp. of Indianapolis, included:

* Keynote speaker Cordell Carter of the Aspen Institute; Katrina Terry of Lionfish of CyberSecurity and Dennis Walton Sr., pastor of Faith Temple of Christ Church.

* City of Gary Chief of Staff Joy Holiday, Walton and Hughes who took part in a leadership panel and discussion on the lifting up of the city of Gary as a cultural destination.

* A youth innovators panel including representative from IronWorx, Holistic Evolution and Faith CDC.

The Community Civility Counts Awards Dinner followed at 6 p.m. at the Avalon Manor in Hobart.

Featured speakers there included retired veteran WGN news anchor Robert Jordan and Robert Woodson, president of the Woodson Center in Washington, D.C.