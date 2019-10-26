Haven't received a chance to see the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile yet in the Region?
The 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle will be parked in front of the Strack & Van Til in Cedar Lake (9605 Lincoln Plaza) from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and at the Strack & Van Til in Munster (12 Ridge Rd.) from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The Wienermobile previously visited the Schererville and St. John Strack & Van Til stores in July, where hotdoggers, a term used to describe the 12 people selected to drive Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles throughout the nation every year, handed out the famed Oscar Mayer whistle.
The history of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile dates back to 1936, and generations have delighted in the nostalgia of seeing the vehicle roam the streets or park near their local grocery store since.