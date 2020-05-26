Coronavirus cluster found in cargo ship in Australia

"At this point, the Fremantle Port Authority was not made aware of the health concerns,” McGowan said.

The Port Authority did not discover the virus risk until one of its own employees raised the alarm on Sunday, McGowan said.

Six port workers including the pilot had been on board by then, officials said.

McGowan said the pilot has been placed in quarantine. He said no locals should have been allowed on the ship.

“We’re very concerned and, to a degree, disappointed, but we’re trying to find out who knew what and when so that we can learn lessons from this,” McGowan said.

The government is working with the ship’s agent to arrange for it to leave as soon as possible, he said.

The sheep were to be the last shipped to the Middle East before a three-month federal export ban takes effect on June 1. Live exports are banned during the Northern Hemisphere summer to reduce animal suffering from heat stress.

Littleproud said there were animal welfare issues to be worked through with the exporter with the shipment now in doubt. An export industry spokeswoman, Holley Ludeman, said the sheep could remain at the feedlot for months at their owners' expense for feeding.

Western Australia last year exported 1 million live sheep for 136 million Australian dollars ($90 million) for meat to nine countries, mostly in the Middle East. But animal activists want the trade to end on cruelty grounds.

