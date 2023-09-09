Three major steel projects around the globe landed significant financing in the race to decarbonize the industry.

The startup Boston Metal closed a $262 million Series C funding round. H2 Green Steel in Sweden secured $1.6 billion in equity from an investor group. And Tokyo-based steelmaker JFE Holdings announced it would sell 10% of its shares in a public stock offering to raise $1.37 billion to cut carbon emissions and produce more metal for electric vehicles.

H2 Green Steel lined up investments from Altor, GIC, Hy24 and Just Climate to bankroll "the world’s first large-scale green steel plant and Europe’s first giga-scale electrolyzer. "

“This marks the start of industrial-scale decarbonization of basic materials production. The sector will require substantial investments over the coming decades to enable our customers to produce green end products and, thereby meet their climate targets. We hope this financing will contribute towards accelerating the much-needed, broad participation of capital markets in the transformation of hard-to-abate industries”, said Otto Gernandt, chief financial officer of H2 Green Steel.

The company plans to produce steel with 95% less CO2 emissions than a traditional blast furnace by replacing coke with hydrogen made on-site with an electrolyzer that uses electricity from renewable energy sources.

“The caliber of investors that are backing us is impressive. Some of the most professional institutions, investors and industrial companies globally are part of this round and we are proud that they all share our commitment to sustainability as their true north. $1.6 billion is the largest private placement in Europe this year and the appetite to invest in us proves both our solid business case and the market demand for green steel,” said Henrik Henriksson, the CEO of H2 Green Steel.

The company has raised $1.9 billion in equity investments over three rounds of startup funding thus far.

Boston Metal, which is looking to decarbonize steel through an electrolysis process that would eliminate the need for coke, pulled in new investments like Aramco Ventures, M&G Investments, Goehring & Rozencwajg and Baillie Gifford.

“Boston Metal is working to decarbonize the steelmaking and metals industries,” said Thierry Masson, head of Catalyst–Americas at M&G Investments. “Boston Metal’s MOE technology paired with an experienced leadership team provides a major opportunity to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate industries worldwide. This is a good example of a climate tech company that has the potential to contribute to us living in a more sustainable world.”

It already has backers like Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, BHP Ventures, Prelude Ventures, ArcelorMittal S.A., SiteGround Capital and IFC, which is the private sector arm of the World Bank.

“Boston Metal has made remarkable progress on the maturation of its MOE technology and business model, which has the potential to decarbonize steelmaking at scale while delivering significant value and sustainability benefits for the metals industry,” said Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “We’re proud to continue our investment in the company, as it’s an example of the high-impact technology we seek to support solving the world’s most pressing climate problems.”

The company hopes to develop a scalable technology to use electricity to make a variety of metals, including liquid steel that could be produced with medium- and low-grade iron ores.

“Boston Metal’s success in raising capital from diverse sources spanning private equity, venture capital, institutional investors and strategic investors demonstrates robust confidence in Boston Metal’s ability to transform steel and metals production for a sustainable future,” said Tadeu Carneiro, chairman and CEO of Boston Metal. “Our high-value metals business is nearing commercialization at our subsidiary in Brazil, with our manufacturing facility opening this fall, and we continue to make significant progress on the scale-up of MOE for green steel production at our pilot plant outside of Boston.”