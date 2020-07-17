Worship center feeds hungry with giveaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The biblical quote from the Gospel of Luke said it all: “If you have food, share it with those who are hungry.”

That message was on the back of T-shirt worn by members of Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center during the Miller worship center’s initial free food giveaway Thursday in the church parking lot.

On Thursdays through Aug. 28, the church will be providing free food sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Family Program and distributed by Blueprint Foods.

As the Rev. H. Maurice White Jr., pastor at Beyond 4 Walls, explained, “With the pandemic, we were looking for ways to get more involved, because people are struggling out there.”

Wanda Spiller, a Gary resident picking up food, commented, “This is great. It helps me have money for gas and other bills.”

Kenneth Ratney, also of Gary, said, “This helps. I’ve got grandkids at home.”

In a process that started last Friday with a phone call, White contacted the Rev. Michael Pfleger, senior pastor at The Faith Community of St. Sabina in Chicago and a social activist. Three minutes following that phone conversation, White heard from the USDA.