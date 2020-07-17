Worship center feeds hungry with giveaway

GARY — The biblical quote from the Gospel of Luke said it all: “If you have food, share it with those who are hungry.”
That message was on the back of T-shirt worn by members of Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center during the Miller worship center’s initial free food giveaway Thursday in the church parking lot.
On Thursdays through Aug. 28, the church will be providing free food sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Family Program and distributed by Blueprint Foods.
As the Rev. H. Maurice White Jr., pastor at Beyond 4 Walls, explained, “With the pandemic, we were looking for ways to get more involved, because people are struggling out there.”
Wanda Spiller, a Gary resident picking up food, commented, “This is great. It helps me have money for gas and other bills.”
Kenneth Ratney, also of Gary, said, “This helps. I’ve got grandkids at home.”
In a process that started last Friday with a phone call, White contacted the Rev. Michael Pfleger, senior pastor at The Faith Community of St. Sabina in Chicago and a social activist. Three minutes following that phone conversation, White heard from the USDA.
“This is very special,” White said. “When the church and city and corporations come together, you get a fifth ‘C’ — change.”
The initial distribution provided 216 meals, but thereafter, White said, 500 meals will be available. There are no identification or residency requirements. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The initial meal came in a box that contained frozen chicken, greens, sweet potatoes, macaroni and other sides.
Distribution began at 12:30 p.m., and in less than 20 minutes later, nearly all the meals were gone.
Several Gary City Council members attended that first distribution, as volunteers directed drivers through a pathway of cones leading to the boxes of food.
“I’m really grateful the church is supplying a demand from the citizens of Gary and residents of Northwest Indiana,” said Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th. “As soon as I got the word, I started posting this on social media and getting the information to organizations.”
Mike Brown, D-at-large, added, “I see an opportunity for a pastor with a vision. I’ve known (Pastor White) for a long time, and he’s always had that kind of heart.”
White said Beyond 4 Walls has fed more than 6,000 Northwest Indiana families since its founding in 2009. A percentage of church offerings has enabled the Christian center to purchase groceries and other food for the public.
Chip Lee, chairman of the church’s trustees and a nearby business owner, called the food distribution a blessing.
“To see the vision the Lord has given pastor is gratifying,” Lee said. “It’s a blessing to feed God’s people and see how the Lord speaks to the pastor in a real way.”
To learn more about the free food distribution at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Church at 875 S. Lake St. in the Miller section of Gary, call 219-938-0731.
