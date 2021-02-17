Worst local snowfall of the week through, but more likely in coming days, NWS says

Weather in Northwest Indiana was finally taking a turn for the better early Wednesday, following a two-day-long barrage of snow that buried much of the Midwest and other parts of the country.

The National Weather Service predicted the heaviest precipitation of the week had already passed overnight, but temperatures remained frigid early in the day, and another round of snow — this time much lighter — was expected in the evening.

A hazardous weather outlook was in effect Wednesday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

NWS reported that lake effect snow was still possible near the shore Thursday night.

There is a 60% chance of snow, most likely to come after midnight, NWS said. Forecasters anticipated light accumulation of less than half an inch.

Then, on Thursday, there is a 30% chance of snow showers during the day, and a 40% chance of showers in the evening. Skies are expected to be mostly cloud.

Temperatures could be higher Thursday, as well. The high that day is forecasted at about 24 degrees, with a low around 8 degrees — a contrast to temperatures at counties near the lakefront early Wednesday.

Another system likely to produce snow could move through the area Sunday.