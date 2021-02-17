Worst local snowfall of the week through, but more likely in coming days, NWS says

Weather in Northwest Indiana was finally taking a turn for the better early Wednesday, following a two-day-long barrage of snow that buried much of the Midwest and other parts of the country.
The National Weather Service predicted the heaviest precipitation of the week had already passed overnight, but temperatures remained frigid early in the day, and another round of snow — this time much lighter — was expected in the evening.
A hazardous weather outlook was in effect Wednesday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
NWS reported that lake effect snow was still possible near the shore Thursday night.
There is a 60% chance of snow, most likely to come after midnight, NWS said. Forecasters anticipated light accumulation of less than half an inch.
Then, on Thursday, there is a 30% chance of snow showers during the day, and a 40% chance of showers in the evening. Skies are expected to be mostly cloud.
Temperatures could be higher Thursday, as well. The high that day is forecasted at about 24 degrees, with a low around 8 degrees — a contrast to temperatures at counties near the lakefront early Wednesday.
Another system likely to produce snow could move through the area Sunday.
Roads in the area were in significantly better condition by Wednesday, officials said.
Snow removal crews remained out all night Tuesday, and by about 5:30 a.m., they were reporting "fair" driving conditions in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest district said.
Driving conditions were deemed "good" in counties to the south of those areas, INDOT said.
"While you should still take it slow out there, road conditions have improved substantially," INDOT said.
A travel watch was in effect for Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties through Wednesday morning, which means that conditions are threatening to public safety and the public should engage only in essential travel, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said.
Meanwhile, Newton County was under a travel advisory, the lowest level of local travel advisory. It indicates that routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and that the public should use caution or avoid those areas, IDHS said.
A local travel advisory was not in effect Wednesday for Porter County.
Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals between Monday and Tuesday, provided by the National Weather Service, show much of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana received over 12 inches, with isolated pockets getting up to 18 inches.
Observations were collected from a variety of sources, including volunteer weather observers, with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.
Here are some of the final local measurements, as reported by NWS:
Cook County
Chicago — 18.6 inches
Lake County
Crown Point — 10.9-11.3 inches
Gary — 13.8 inches
Munster — 12.3 inches
St. John — 11.3 inches
Porter County
Chesterton — 14.2-15 inches
Boone Grove — 5-8.5 inches
Porter — 13.7 inches
Valparaiso — 15.6-18 inches
Jasper County
DeMotte — 7.8-8.2 inches
Remington — 9.5 inches
Rensselaer — 9.5 inches
Roselawn — 7 inches
Newton County
Mount Ayr — 5.3 inches
Porter County conditions
By 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Porter County Highway Department reported its crews had finished clearing and salting all roads in unincorporated areas, Porter County Government announced on Facebook.
Some subdivisions were not cleaned entirely due to parked cars obstructing crews' paths.
Overnight, the Highway Department dispatched a partial crew to monitor the road conditions, Porter County Government posted.
"We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the incredibly dedicated Highway Department team for their outstanding work over the past 48 hours under extremely challenging conditions. We also thank our residents for your patience," the page wrote.