 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wounded man was shot while attending party, police say
urgent

Wounded man was shot while attending party, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 34-year-old man who was shot early Wednesday told police he was fired at by an unknown male while he was attending a party.

Officers met found the wounded Gary man while responding about 1:15 a.m. to the 600 block of West Ridge Road, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man told police two partygoers were leaving because he had gotten into an argument with them when a male suspect fired a single shot at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

He was then transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

No further description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Helicopter, police dogs search for suspect who fled from stolen truck in Crown Point

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts