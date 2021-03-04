Wounded man was shot while attending party, police say

GARY — A 34-year-old man who was shot early Wednesday told police he was fired at by an unknown male while he was attending a party.

Officers met found the wounded Gary man while responding about 1:15 a.m. to the 600 block of West Ridge Road, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man told police two partygoers were leaving because he had gotten into an argument with them when a male suspect fired a single shot at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

He was then transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

No further description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

