You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong-way driver crashes into Indiana State Police vehicles, officials say
breaking urgent

Wrong-way driver crashes into Indiana State Police vehicles, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Wrong-way driver crashes into Indiana State Police vehicles, officials say

Indiana State Police officials say a driver was travelling the wrong direction on the Borman Expressway when he or she struck three trooper vehicles. Master Trooper Glen Fifield said additional details would be released later Wednesday.

 Lucas Gonzalez

LAKE COUNTY — Three Indiana State Police vehicles were struck by a driver who was steering in the wrong direction on the Borman Expressway late Tuesday, officials said.

The driver was traveling on the expressway north of Ridge Road when they struck the cars, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Rot said the driver was traveling south in northbound lanes, and at one point steered in reverse, around the time they struck the vehicles.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available. ISP Master Trooper Glen Fifield said more information would be released later Wednesday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 12

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts