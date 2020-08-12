Wrong-way driver crashes into Indiana State Police vehicles, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — Three Indiana State Police vehicles were struck by a driver who was steering in the wrong direction on the Borman Expressway late Tuesday, officials said.

The driver was traveling on the expressway north of Ridge Road when they struck the cars, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Rot said the driver was traveling south in northbound lanes, and at one point steered in reverse, around the time they struck the vehicles.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available. ISP Master Trooper Glen Fifield said more information would be released later Wednesday.

