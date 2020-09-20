Wrong-way driver wanted on auto theft warrant couldn't say who owned car he was in, police allege

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A 41-year-old Hobart man was arrested on auto theft charges after being found driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, Indiana State Police said.

Trooper Griffin spotted a grey Chevrolet Camaro driving the wrong way on Rhode Island Street, a one-way street, near U.S. 30 about 7:30 p.m. Friday and initiated a traffic stop by the Luke gas station.

It was determined the car may have been stolen after the driver, identified as Steve N. Markopoulos, didn't have the keys or know who the vehicle's owner was. Markopoulos also was wanted on an outstanding auto theft warrant, police said.

The Camaro's owner was contacted and he said he had last seen his vehicle while on his work break, police said.

Markopoulos was being held on suspicion of felony counts of auto theft, the warrant for auto theft and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized entry of a vehicle, police said.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.