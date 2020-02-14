You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 year after Illinois shooting, police push gun-fee hike
alert urgent

1 year after Illinois shooting, police push gun-fee hike

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.  — In the year since five workers died in a suburban Chicago warehouse shooting, state officials have beefed up illegal firearms enforcement efforts, including the first-ever operations by state authorities to confiscate weapons from those whose gun permits are invalid, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday.

Kelly's briefing at the state Capitol to commemorate the Feb. 15, 2019 shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. also came with an alert: Increased vigilance of illegal gun possession comes with a price that exceeds current spending.

Warehouse Shooting Aurora

Bouquets of flowers are placed for victims in front of the warehouse of Henry Pratt Co., in Aurora, Ill. on Feb. 17, 2019.

He advocated legislation pending in the Senate that would increase the Firearm Owner's Identification card fee and require fingerprinting of gun owners, a measure bitterly opposed by gun-rights advocates.

More than 1,500 attend vigil for Aurora shooting victims

“We will be able to do a much more thorough, effective and quicker background check, even for law-abiding citizens, if we have that fingerprint," Kelly said. “Now, as to the constitutionality and the policy and the politics of all that, that's ... an issue that citizens and policymakers and others will debate.”

Five Henry Pratt employees died and five responding police officers were injured when 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fired a year ago in the warehouse just after he was told that he was fired from his workplace of 15 years.

Martin should not have been allowed to have a gun. He was convicted in 1995 of felony aggravated battery in Mississippi, prohibiting his gun ownership. But the conviction was not included on key national databases and Martin obtained the handgun he used in Aurora in 2014.

Aurora attacker shouldn't have owned gun, police say

The state police discovered the discrepancy — through the fingerprints he submitted in an effort to get a concealed-carry permit — and revoked Martin's FOID card later that year. But the state police only generated a letter advising Martin to surrender his guns, which he apparently ignored.

Warehouse Shooting Aurora

Casildo Cuevas, right, holds a victim's cross as he walks to the Aurora police station after a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. Authorities say an initial background check five years ago failed to flag an out-of-state felony conviction that would have prevented a man from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting in Aurora. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Since the shooting, Kelly noted improved digital links with local law enforcement agencies and asserted thgat 90% of new FOID applications — 300,000 in the past year — were processed within the required 30-day limit, but at a cost of 14,000 hours of overtime.

He also noted over 200 operations in which state officials visited and collected guns from people who no longer are allowed to have firearms.

Illinois man known for white crosses makes 5 for hometown

But Kelly said it's not enough. The department needs more firearms analysts, technology to deal with an increasing amount of information that could raise red flags about gun owners, and programs, such as through grant funding, to bolster local police efforts. That requires additional funding, including more than the $3.6 million FOID card fees produce annually.

The Senate legislation would increase the 10-year, $10 FOID fee to $20 for five years, in addition to the other provisions.

Active Shooter Aurora

Police officers armed with rifles gather at the scene where an active shooter was reported in Aurora, Ill., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Kelly acknowledged that over the years, $30 million in gun-permit fees has been diverted to other expenses, which the Illinois State Rifle Association points out in a lawsuit filed against the state police this month by taxpayers claiming they've waited since 2017 for gun-permit cards.

Victim sues Illinois State Police after deadly shooting

Richard Pearson, the rifle association presdent, said increased fees are “an inhibitor to a constitutional right.”

“The state police had $30 million that they didn't spend” for the intended purpose, Pearson said. “Why give them any more money?”

5 stories to know today:

1 of 5
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts