19-year-old Crown Point woman missing, police say

CROWN POINT – Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman last seen March 3 by family.

The Crown Point Police Department asked the community’s help on Friday in finding Kiarra Marie Jones.

Jones is described as an African American woman with medium-length brown hair who is about 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Jones was reported missing from her home in the 9600 block of Buchanan Street on March 19. Police said family members had tried to track down Jones after she went missing on March 3 but contacted police when they could not locate her.

The young woman left the house with an unknown man after an argument with her mother. The man, described as being about 30 years old with light brown skin, left with Jones in a black vehicle, police reported.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts are asked to call Sgt. Normal Isaacs at 219-663-2131, ext. 129, or people can call the anonymous tip line at 219-663-2131, ext. 265.

