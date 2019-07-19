SCHERERVILLE — A cyclist was hit by a minivan while biking on Cline Avenue at night, police said.
At 11:09 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a bicycle versus minivan crash, Pam Jones, public information liaison for the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said.
A 50-year-old woman was riding a bicycle on the west side of the road near the 8600 block of Cline Avenue. Police said the cyclist was wearing dark clothing with no reflective material.
The driver of a minivan was traveling south and did not see the cyclist and struck her, police said. The woman was knocked off of the bicycle and suffered injuries to her head, back and leg.
The bicyclist was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point for treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident but they said that it appears to be accidental in nature and no one has been charged, Jones said.
The National Safety Council urges cyclists to wear reflective clothing, bright colors and have flashing lights on their bike if they are riding in the dark.