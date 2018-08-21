A 68-year-old DeMotte woman died Tuesday after a car crash in Crown Point.
Hortencia Zaragozade was transported to Fransican Health Crown Point following the wreck at 129th Avenue and Grant Street in Crown Point. She was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m. She died from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Crown Point Police Department, the Crown Point Fire EMS and Lake County Police Department were involved in the emergency response of the incident.
