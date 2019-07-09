HOBART — A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled unconscious from a Hobart lake, according to police.
Hobart firefighters and police responded to a possible drowning victim around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson Lake, 5250 Liverpool Road, Hobart Fire Lt. John Reitz said.
The boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the water, Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said. A Hobart police officer and bystanders performed life-saving measures on the child before medics arrived.
The 4-year-old was in critical condition when he was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Reitz said. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Wardrip said.
The child was identified as being from Gary, however, the boy's name and cause of death is pending the Lake County coroner's investigation, Wardrip said.
Wardrip said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.