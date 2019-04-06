{{featured_button_text}}
A 4-year-old girl from Hammond died in a car crash that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

At 5:03 p.m. Monday police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-94 northbound, north of 35th Street.

At 4:06 p.m. Friday, 4-year-old Violet Osorio was pronounced dead, according to Cook County medical examiners. The child died from blunt force head injuries, coroners determined.

Following the wreck, Osorio was being cared for at Comer Children's Hospital.

Further information about the crash is pending from Illinois police, check back at nwi.com for updates.

