{{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger. She may also need medical assistance.

The Lowell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Karen J. Fischer, of Lowell, and a statewide silver alert has been declared.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Fischer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata with an Indiana license plate that reads “909VVA.” She was last seen 1 p.m. Friday in Lowell, police said.

Anyone with information on Fischer's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or they should dial 911.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.