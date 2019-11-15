LOWELL — An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger. She may also need medical assistance.
The Lowell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Karen J. Fischer, of Lowell, and a statewide silver alert has been declared.
Fischer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata with an Indiana license plate that reads “909VVA.” She was last seen 1 p.m. Friday in Lowell, police said.
Anyone with information on Fischer's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or they should dial 911.