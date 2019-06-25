GARY — A 25-year-old man died Tuesday following a car crash in Gary, according to a Lake County coroner's report.
Coroners responded at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 12 and Old Hobart Road in Gary, and Terryonte Bridgeman, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. The manner of death was recorded as a motor vehicle accident, the report said.
As of Tuesday evening, the coroner's office was unable to say whether the crash was between two or more vehicles or if the crash was a vehicle versus pedestrian incident.
