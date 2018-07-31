Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.
A 67-year-old Michigan City man was charged with 35 counts of animal neglect Tuesday after 34 dogs were rescued from his home the day before. Another dog was found dead.
Terry Marthinsen was charged after the 35 dogs of various sizes were found Monday in the home in the 200 block of South Woodland Avenue. Most could not stand or walk, Sgt. Chris Yagelski said in a news release.
The investigation, led by animal control Officers Jason Speakman and Julie Holbrook, began after a woman in the home was transported to the hospital after being found covered with feces, urine, lice and maggots late last week.
Police had received a report from LaPorte County Adult Protective Services. That agency reported they found a female resident on the back porch of the home, Yagelski said.
The woman was later identified as Marthinsen's wife, according to Yagelski.
Marthinsen's wife was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was listed as serious.
Marthinsen's wife allegedly would not initially let Michigan City police inside or tell them the number of dogs in their home when they arrived to investigate a potential code violation. Michigan City code allows three dogs maximum in a household at one time.
Police said Marthinsen's wife, speaking through a window, admitted they did not have any city licenses or rabies tags for any of the animals.
Judge Michael Bergeson granted Detective Cpl. Greg Radiger a search warrant for entry into the home. Police reported that a stench was perforating the neighborhood when they arrived.
At that point, eight city ordinance violations were written for neglect of an animal, eight for no city tags and eight for no rabies certifications, for a total of 24 violations. The homeowner refused to then sign for the tickets.
Dr. Rex Bailey, a veterinarian at Michigan City Animal Hospital, temporarily closed down the facility to treat the dogs.
Staff from the LaPorte County HIDTA Drug Enforcement unit, lead by Lt. Tim Richardson, donned hazmat suits and breathing apparatuses to enter the home with Radiger, Yagelski said.
The Michigan City Fire Department also was notified. The department brought breathing apparatus gear for all officers entering the home to wear because of the stench, risk of fleas and other potential diseases.
Because of the large number of animals, which were all infested with fleas and feces infections, the LaPorte County Animal Shelter and Michiana Humane Society arrived to help remove, isolate and assess each animal as it was taken from the scene.
Yagelski said, “We would also like to publicly thank the numerous citizens who have come forward with donations, and expressions of compassion for all of the dogs involved.”