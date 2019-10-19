GARY — Police apprehended a man charged with allegedly shooting a 58-year-old man after he questioned him about firing off rounds from a handgun into the open air in his neighborhood.
Jermaine Watts, 28, was charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
At 11:45 p.m. Thursday a man told police he was inside his house in the 2100 block of Wright Street in Gary when he heard gunfire outside.
He said he saw a heavy-set black man standing next to a Cadillac firing off a handgun in the air. The 58-year-old walked out onto his front yard and asked, “Why you outside shooting that gun?” to which the man replied, “Go back inside your house before I shoot your (expletive),” court records allege.
The 58-year-old then went back inside his house and emerged with an assault rifle and yelled to the man, “What's your problem?” The man next to the Cadillac allegedly pointed his gun and fired one shot, striking the resident in his ankle, court records said.
You have free articles remaining.
When police arrived they saw the resident on his porch bleeding heavily and saw the man next to a white Cadillac surrounded by several spent shell casings, police said. The man was taken into custody and later was identified as Jermaine Watts.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake. Police said medical professionals reported severe bone and tissue damage from the wound.
Gary police ask anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210 or to remain anonymous, contact 1-866-CRIME-GP.