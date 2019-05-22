GARY — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Around 7:40 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers found a 16-year-old Gary boy who suffered a single gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Hamady said.
The teen's current condition or nature of his wounds was unknown Wednesday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.