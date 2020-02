53-year-old victim taken to hospital after shooting, police say

GARY — A 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital Friday night, police said.

At about 7 p.m. Gary police were called to a scene for shots fired in the 3700 block of Harrison Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield. A short time after, officers received a call for a gunshot victim in the 5000 block of Tennessee Street in Gary.

When officers arrived to the second location, they found a man that had been shot on Harrison Street and drove himself to Tennessee Street, Westerfield said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and limited information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210 or to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

