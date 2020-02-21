95-year-old WWII vet reflects on serving in Patton's Third Army, life after war

Boer, a gunner in the Third Army, never had fired a weapon before being drafted, but it didn't take him long to pick it up.

"I was the best guy in our outfit on the bazooka. I didn't have no trouble with the rifle — I was all right on all of that stuff. I didn't really think anything about it," Boer said.

Regardless of his ability, Boer said he didn't want to kill anyone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I didn't want to kill," he said in almost a whisper. "But, hey, they were shooting at me. If I didn't shoot back, they were going to kill me. ... I was in combat 287 days — 287 days in combat you get to be a killing machine."

During those 287 days, Boer trekked throughout parts of France, Belgium, a small part of the Czech Republic and Germany, where the Army encountered concentration camps.

In December 1944, the Third Army found itself in Belgium for the Battle of the Bulge, which lasted for 41 days in below-freezing temperatures.

The Third Army wasn't there for the entire battle and was 135 miles away defending another area when German forces surrounded troops in the Ardennes Forest in Belgium, Boer said.