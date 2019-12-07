HIGHLAND — It began as a normal morning as Wendy Minniear Masters watched her father make breakfast. Then her mother told her father to look out the window of their Honolulu home.
Seventy-eight years later, the Valparaiso woman on Saturday recalled watching the black oily smoke plume from the Pearl Harbor bay and hearing her father saying, “Oh my God, we are at war."
It was Dec. 7, 1941, and their lives would change forever.
Masters was one of two survivors who recalled the morning of the tragedy during the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day memorial service, hosted by Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, at the Lincoln Community Center in Highland. The service began at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, the local time of the attack, said James Laud Sr., Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors District 5 director.
Laud said there are only three remaining survivors in Indiana he is aware of.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jim DeWitt, formerly of the USS Antares, recalled sailing to the harbor with a mysterious submarine tailing his ship from the South Pacific. DeWitt said he feels not enough action was taken to protect the area, leaving the bay open to an attack.
During the siege, DeWitt watched the Japanese and American planes fight in the skies. Then DeWitt’s ship came under fire and the crew was ordered below deck, where they listened to the bombardment continue above.
Dewitt, of Culver, Indiana, said every year he goes to a memorial event on Dec. 7 to talk about the experience.
“As long as someone wants to hear it, I’ll keep telling it,” he said. “A lot of young people don’t know anything about it. And I enjoy talking to people. When they thank me, it’s a wonderful feeling, the warmth of feeling that people give.”
Masters spoke to the crowd about her memories of watching the tragedy unfold as a child sitting on her father’s shoulders. Her father, Carl Minniear, was an ensign aboard one of the ships in Pearl Harbor and her family was staying in Honolulu, Hawaii.
“That morning Dec. 7 Pop was in the kitchen making breakfast, getting ready to return to the Phoenix anchored in the bay,” Masters said. “As my mother, Martha, walked to the kitchen, she looked out the huge window toward the bay, ‘Carl, Carl, come quick,’ she called. Pop looked out the window.”
“Oh my God, we are at war,” the woman recalled her father saying as he stared at the black smoke pouring from the bay.
As Masters and her father neared the scene together, they caught a glimpse of the attacker.
“As we were standing there, a Japanese plane flew right past us so close we could have almost touched it. The pilot looked at us, grinned and gave us a wave, the kind that says, ‘Gotcha.’”
After that, Masters’ parents made a shelter of mattresses and hunkered down in their home.
“Carl told Martha, 'I have to go, I do not know when I will see you and the girls again,'” Masters said.
On Saturday, she came with her husband, who is a veteran of the Korean War, and spoke about her experience.
“Pearl Harbor has become ancient history,” Masters said. “But as long as someone is alive to tell the story, it needs to be heard.”
Though his father died in 2013, John A. Latko, of Hammond, also is keeping his Pearl Harbor story alive. His dad, John J. Latko, was stationed in a ship catty-corner to the USS Arizona. At first, Latko said his father didn’t share too much about what happened that day, but that all changed when he went to the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks in Hawaii.
After the parade, his father spotted another veteran sitting on a park bench and approached him, asking him where he served. The two found they were both aboard the USS West Virginia.
“The man said he was in a famous Life Magazine picture being pulled out of the water by his crew,” Latko said. “My dad poked him in the chest and said, 'I know, I was the one who rescued you.’ Then my dad told him, ‘I think you owe me a drink.’ They became good friends after that.”
Latko said after that, his dad began recalling memories from that day, such as his perilous jump over an oil fire on the water to board a rescue boat after checking his ship for remaining survivors. A street in Hammond is now named after his father, who was a Hammond native.
“After he found other surviving crew members, he opened up and revisited the memorial,” Latko said. “We would go to the ceremonies and he would talk to young people. Afterwards, he gave them a gold coin and a card with pictures of Pearl Harbor as a token of remembrance.”
Debbie Pecsek, of Valparaiso, also attended, keeping her late father’s memories of the event alive. Her dad, Tom Grzywacz, was a radio man in the Air Force.
“He was coming back from breakfast when the bombs hit and he was able to catch a glimpse of the pilot on the Japanese plane,” she said.
American Legion Post 66 in Griffith performed the rifle salute and local members of the Knights of Columbus lowered the flag. The 1941 tragedy killed 2,403 people, including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 marines, 218 army members and 68 civilians.
“Of those, 1,177, nearly half, died aboard a single battle ship, the Arizona,” Laud said. “Many of these soldiers, who had not yet seen their 23rd birthday, were trapped in water-tight compartments on sunken or capsized ships.”
On Wednesday, a U.S. sailor shot three civilians with his service weapon, killing two before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor, just days before thousands would gather for the annual memorial service.
The Rev. Michael Maginot, pastor at St. Stephen Martyr Church in Merrillville, mentioned the recent shooting during a prayer for peace, praying the country is alert and protected from threats both foreign and domestic.
"It's sad, unfortunately he was a troubled individual," Laud said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."