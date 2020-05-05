YMCA must get variances before moving to Ready school building

The YMCA, which would operate in Ready as a nonprofit organization, also faces another hurdle because not-for-profit businesses are not allowed on Broad Street.

Thus, the organization must have two public hearings for variances before the Board of Zoning Appeals — for incorrect zoning and operating as a nonprofit group.

"We would be interested — as a Plan Commission and a Town Council — to hear from the public in the BZA public hearings," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd. "To give discussion and voice their opinions."

Ballah is the council's liaison to the BZA and is president of the Plan Commission.

The council noted that the school board's action to close Ready took place without public comment due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We will not hold any public hearings when the public would be restricted from attending the meeting," Ryfa said. "The final vote will come to the Town Council" after whatever action is taken by the BZA, he added.

In its letter to the YMCA, the council said the variances must be satisfied before it will be allowed to occupy Ready.