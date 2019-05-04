HAMMOND — Education changes lives. That's the message State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, will share with more than 1,200 graduates of Purdue University Northwest this weekend in four commencement ceremonies.
"Know that you've something incredible for yourself," Candelaria Reardon told PNW graduates Saturday afternoon. "Something that will open doors and present new and exciting challenges, push you to grow and to learn and achieve anything you set your mind to."
On Friday afternoon, graduates of the PNW College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences walked in a ceremony at the Fitness & Recreation Center in Hammond. On Saturday, two commencements on the Hammond campus recognized students in the College of Business and College of Nursing in the morning and the College of Engineering and Sciences and the College of Technology in the afternoon.
Sunday, degree candidates of the College of Business; the College of Engineering and Sciences; the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences; College of Nursing and College of Technology will walk in a 3 p.m. ceremony at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on the Westville campus.
PNW's spring Class of 2019 has a total 1,251 degree candidates, according to a PNW news release. Of those, two doctoral degrees, 146 master's degrees and 1,103 baccalaureate degrees are expected to be conferred this weekend.
In her Saturday afternoon address, Candelaria Reardon shared stories of her personal heroes — her uncle and her mother — and how their influence encouraged her to reach far in her personal and professional goals.
"That's what my mother and my uncle Andrew gave me, the chance to dream bigger and do more," Candelaria Reardon said. "And, that's what your family has done for all of you graduates. They've given you the chance to do a little better and dream a little bigger, and you, too, will have the chance to do the same for the next generation."
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said Candeleria Reardon — who attended PNW before transferring to Barat College in Lake Forest, Illinois, after being diagnosed with dyslexia — serves as a role model for current and future PNW graduates.
"Not only has Mara broken many ceilings as a woman and as a Latina, but the thing I sincerely appreciate the most about her is the passion she has for what she does and the strength that she has as she represents Northwest Indiana," Keon said.
After students crossed the stage, PNW Student Government President James Schooley helped close the Saturday afternoon ceremony with parting words inspired by Thomas Jefferson and William Shakespeare.
"'If you want something that you've never had, you must be willing to do something you've never done,'" Schooley said quoting Jefferson. "To those graduating, today is a celebration of the something you've never done. You have earned your degrees."