Young blames Democrats for Congress not approving new COVID-19 relief package

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., blamed Democrats Wednesday for the congressional impasse on a new federal coronavirus relief package, while applauding Republican President Donald Trump for taking executive actions Young claimed will assist hard-hit Americans.
In a conference call with Indiana reporters, the Hoosier State's senior senator said "far left" Democrats entirely are responsible for the lapse of the $600 a week in expanded federal unemployment payments, and other COVID-19 aid programs, because they insist on beginning negotiations from the $3 trillion HEROES Act approved May 15 by the Democratic-controlled House.
The Republican-controlled Senate has not approved a new, comprehensive COVID-19 relief plan, due in part to lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., opposing on budget deficit grounds any proposal that even approaches $1 trillion in new spending.
But Young noted Senate Democrats recently even refused to go along with one-off Republican proposals for extending the $600 a week unemployment benefit by one week, or through the end of the year.
"(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Democratic Leader) Chuck Schumer don't want a principled compromise," Young said.
On Saturday, Trump signed four executive actions that purport to stand in place of a congressional relief package, including directives to delay collection of payroll taxes that fund Social Security, minimize evictions from rental housing, substitute $400 a week in disaster assistance for expanded unemployment benefits, and postpone federal student loan repayments through Dec. 31.
Young, who repeatedly criticized Democratic President Barack Obama for governing by executive order when a Republican-controlled Congress stymied Obama's legislative agenda, said under these circumstances he's willing to temporarily set those principles aside.
"In the absence of congressional actions, in the midst of a national emergency, I can't fault the president for taking executive action on this and other issues," Young said.
At the same time, Young remains hopeful a compromise can be reached in Congress that provides targeted aid to at least expand telehealth services, support parents needing child care, and assist small businesses, which he said provide jobs to millions of Americans who otherwise might be forced to rely on government assistance.
"The most fiscally irresponsible thing we could do would be to allow these businesses to go out of business," Young said. "I will not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the very good."
Young, however, does not support providing direct assistance to state governments, including Indiana, whose tax revenues have cratered due to the pandemic, because he said it also would lead to bailouts of financially irresponsible states like Illinois.
Nevertheless, Young is open to negotiating spending flexibility for previously approved CARES Act coronavirus relief funds provided to states, so Indiana is not compelled to spend through its rapidly shrinking budget reserve, and states lacking a big bank account can try to manage their way through the crisis.
"Hoosiers have said to stand strong, be principled, but in the end try to get something done for the American people," Young said. "That is, indeed, where I stand."
