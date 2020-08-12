Young blames Democrats for Congress not approving new COVID-19 relief package

Young, who repeatedly criticized Democratic President Barack Obama for governing by executive order when a Republican-controlled Congress stymied Obama's legislative agenda, said under these circumstances he's willing to temporarily set those principles aside.

"In the absence of congressional actions, in the midst of a national emergency, I can't fault the president for taking executive action on this and other issues," Young said.

At the same time, Young remains hopeful a compromise can be reached in Congress that provides targeted aid to at least expand telehealth services, support parents needing child care, and assist small businesses, which he said provide jobs to millions of Americans who otherwise might be forced to rely on government assistance.

"The most fiscally irresponsible thing we could do would be to allow these businesses to go out of business," Young said. "I will not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the very good."

Young, however, does not support providing direct assistance to state governments, including Indiana, whose tax revenues have cratered due to the pandemic, because he said it also would lead to bailouts of financially irresponsible states like Illinois.