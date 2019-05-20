MERRILLVILLE — A new apartment complex planned for Merrillville could be attractive for young medical professionals.
Saxon Partners is pursuing a project to build a 275-unit complex in the 9000 block of Connecticut Street. The four buildings that will be constructed will have one-bedroom and studio apartments, said Gary Warfel, director of multi-family development at Saxon Partners.
Warfel said Broadway south of U.S. 30 is emerging as a medical corridor.
That area includes Methodist and Pinnacle hospitals and many medical offices. A new skilled nursing complex also is in the works within that corridor.
The apartment facility’s proximity to those locations makes it an ideal spot for medical personnel because they could be in walking distance to jobs, Warfel said.
He said the development wouldn’t be limited to medical professionals and there wouldn’t be age restrictions.
In addition to attracting those from area medical facilities, officials believe it could be enticing for those who work at other area offices.
Plan Commission member Brian Dering said the nearby NIPSCO facility has many young employees and he believes the new apartments “will be right up their alley.”
Warfel said the one-bedroom units will be about 725 square feet. Studio apartments will offer about 512 square feet of space.
Every unit will have its own washer and dryer. There also will be common areas that feature amenities typically offered at an apartment complex of this type, Warfel said.
The three-story apartment buildings that will be constructed with have “a more modern, urban design,” Warfel said.
That includes a low profile, flat roof and “generous windows,” he said.
Pathways also will be established in a natural area adjacent to the apartments.
It’s possible groundbreaking could occur this fall, and it could take about a year to finish construction, Warfel said.
The rental units will be located near the Broadfield area.
When plans were created years ago for the Broadfield community, they called for a 465-unit apartment complex to be developed on the Connecticut Street property, but that larger apartment facility didn’t materialize.
The new plans for the 275-unit facility require additional approval from the Plan Commission for the planned unit development.
The panel looks to take action on the matter during its Tuesday meeting.
The change in plans also prompted Saxon to have a community meeting with Broadfield homeowners to explain the project, said Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, the Plan Commission’s president.
“They endorsed this,” Pettit said, “They’re very happy.”
Previous flooding issues in Broadfield produced inquiries regarding how the new apartments will affect drainage in that area.
A pond there was expanded several years ago to alleviate drainage problems. It was designed to handle stormwater from new development on Connecticut Street.
Although plans show the pond is adequate to service the property, town officials are expected to review the matter again to ensure there are no issues.