Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

His campaign hasn't made major changes to its youth outreach amid the protests, which started after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and crying out that he couldn't breathe. Instead, Biden has stuck largely with an initiative known as “League 46” that combines groups such as Students for Biden and Young Professionals for Biden.

In an effort to appeal to younger, liberal voters, Biden has put progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on a climate change task force. But he doesn't support some of the proposals that energized supporters of his primary rival Bernie Sanders such as “Medicare for All”.

Ja'Mal Green, 24, an activist in Chicago, said he and other young people were disappointed by Biden’s rejection of a call to “defund the police,” which has become a rallying cry for protesters. The former vice president said Monday an overhaul of policing is needed but can be done by putting conditions on federal funds.

That position may reassure older and moderate voters who helped Biden win the nomination, Green said, but young people want to see more change.

“If not, they’ll just say ‘to hell with the election,’” he said.