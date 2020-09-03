Youth tests positive for coronavirus at Porter County Juvenile Center, employees quarantined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Juvenile Services Center has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus involving a young person who was dropped off Sunday by police, according to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The juvenile remains asymptomatic and three others brought in at the same time by police have tested negative for the virus, she said.

Six employees of the center are now quarantined in their homes, DeBoer said.

"The (Porter County) Health Department advised that any staff member who had more than 15 minutes of contact with the COVID-19 positive juvenile should be quarantined for 14 days," she said.

Six of the eight juveniles being housed at the center are in a quarantine area that has been designated from the start of the coronavirus pandemic for new arrivals, the judge said.

"The quarantined youths have not had any contact with the other two juveniles in detention who are not in quarantine," DeBoer said. "The Director at the Juvenile Detention Center is also notifying the parents of non-exposed juveniles of the confirmed case."