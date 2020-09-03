Youth tests positive for coronavirus at Porter County Juvenile Center, employees quarantined

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Juvenile Services Center has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus involving a young person who was dropped off Sunday by police, according to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
The juvenile remains asymptomatic and three others brought in at the same time by police have tested negative for the virus, she said.
Six employees of the center are now quarantined in their homes, DeBoer said.
"The (Porter County) Health Department advised that any staff member who had more than 15 minutes of contact with the COVID-19 positive juvenile should be quarantined for 14 days," she said.
Six of the eight juveniles being housed at the center are in a quarantine area that has been designated from the start of the coronavirus pandemic for new arrivals, the judge said.
"The quarantined youths have not had any contact with the other two juveniles in detention who are not in quarantine," DeBoer said. "The Director at the Juvenile Detention Center is also notifying the parents of non-exposed juveniles of the confirmed case."
The county health department is contacting the police department and others involved in the Sunday incident with the youths to advise about taking precautions about potential exposure to the coronavirus.
DeBoer said she and her supervisory team at the Juvenile Services Center have made it their mission to do what they can to make sure the youths housed in the detention center, all employees and members of the public are kept safe during the pandemic.
"We could not have survived the pandemic without the diligence and dedication of the supervisors and staff in following the safety protocols created this spring to combat the risk of spreading the virus," she said.
Amanda Lauren Bailey
Atreyu Ryan Hunnicut
Billy Terrance Allen-Coleman
Bradley Eric Sharpe
Brandy Marie Zuk
Carly Catherine Shea
Christopher Michael Cadle
Edward Anthony Keller Jr.
Eric Michael Parlock
Heather Lynn Manns
James Harold Higgason
Jerald Lee Casteel
John Eugene Richart II
Kaley Marie McLendon
Kendyll Adele Kourtis
Kody Allen Atkinson
Lindsay Lauren Obregon
Meagan Elizabeth Crum
Michael Alexander Cook
Michael Scott Miller
Natasha Lynn Bradley
Samantha Gabrielle Gullen
Sandra Lynn Dombrowski
Tracey Anne Havard
Winston Lee Martin Jr.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.