Zagrocki bids farewell to the Schererville Police Department

SCHERERVILLE — After four decades of service with the Schererville Police Department, Chief Dennis Zagrocki is leaving the department.
On Wednesday, the Town Council accepted Zagrocki's letter of retirement, finalizing the chief's plans to leave the department effective Feb. 28.
The longtime law enforcement officer was presented a plaque for his service and dedication to the town.
"I would just like to thank the council for the opportunity to serve in the capacity as chief of police two different times in my 41 years of service," he said. "It's been an honor and a pleasure to serve the town of Schererville and the residents."
During a short speech to council members and those in the audience, Zagrocki took a moment to commend all the officers and civilian personnel he has worked with.
"I appreciate everything they have done," he said.
Zagrocki announced his retirement during a joint Town Council and Safety Board meeting on Jan. 23.
"I've enjoyed it and I’ll miss it, but it's time to move forward and let the younger people take over and handle the everyday operations," he previously told The Times.
Outgoing Deputy Chief Joseph Gasiorek will remain on staff as the administrative supervisor.
Pete Sormaz, who has been with the department for nearly five years, was appointed chief following Zagrocki's departure. Detective Cmdr. Jeff Cook was named deputy chief.
Sormaz first joined Schererville police as an officer, then became the accreditation manager and training coordinator.
His first day is Feb. 29.
"It’s a surreal experience. When you enter police work, that’s not your first thought — being a police chief but then eventually, it comes and the feeling is just indescribable,” Sormaz previously said.