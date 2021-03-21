Ziller: NWI will bounce back with rail expansion and local development

Each community is unique and requires a careful understanding of the station area’s past, present, and goals for the future. Realizing the current status of each community and how it came to be, is a vital part of the planning process that helps mold recommendations and create objectives for each TDD. The RDA is now working with cities and towns all along both West Lake and the existing line to lay the groundwork for change.

It will take time. The development process cannot be imposed, and there is no “one size fits all” model. There are best practices for station area development that can be implemented across the system, but each station will have a unique character determined by local residents and leadership.

But in the end, we will see more jobs in the Region, as well as better access to high-paying careers in Chicago. We will see growing walkable communities attractive to everyone from singles to new families to seniors. We will see higher incomes and home values, creating a stronger tax base funding for even better roads, schools and local services. And we will see a more economically diversified Region better able to withstand the winds of recession and to take advantage of the good times. In the coming decades, we will build on this historic opportunity and create stronger, more economically vibrant communities throughout Northwest Indiana.

Sherri Ziller is interim CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

